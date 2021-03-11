Rahul Sharma to play ‘NandMaharaj’ in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala is a story that throws light on the mother-son relationship from Yashodha’s point of view. While it was recently revealed that ace television actor Neha Sargam will be seen as Yashoda, portraying the character of Nand Maharaj will be Rahul Sharma.

Known to have acted in many mythological shows, Rahul is elated to play Nand Maharaj, a keen observer who always has a smile on his face and indulges Krishna like a doting father. He says, “Like me, all of us have grown up hearing tales of the great Lord Krishna and getting the opportunity to portray Nand Maharaj in the show is like a dream come true for me. I am thankful for this opportunity. I am sure the audience will shower a lot of love on this show.”