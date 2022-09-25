Rajkummar Rao talks about man’s dark side in Raj, DK’s project

ANI

Netflix has finally unveiled a teaser of Raj and DK’s Gun and Gulaabs, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series will uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller, while effortlessly lacing it in humour. The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying and beating someone. He is seen talking about one’s dark side in the background. Glimpses of Dulquer as a policeman are also visible. Adarsh Gourav has also marked his presence. It seemed he is playing a thug in the project.

The Guns & Gulaabs team shared, “Ever since we announced Guns & Gulaabs as part of our larger collaboration with Netflix, we’ve been waiting to share a glimpse of this wicked genre mash. Working with some of the finest actors and crew to build this comic crime thriller was crazy fun. And we’re sure audiences are going to love watching it as much as we loved making it.” The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India’s YouTube channel.