Rajveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role in Star Plus's new offering 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

Television’s handsome hunk Rajveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role of Arjun in Star Plus’s new offering Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. The upcoming show is about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete and Arjun motivates her to pursue the dream. Rajveer underwent quite a transformation for his role.
Rajveer says, “This show gave me the much-needed push to get back in shape after the lockdown. Through rigorous training and proper diet, I lost eight kilos for my character. It’s amazing how some roles can be so inspiring and life-changing.”
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is the story of a young, spirited girl who is a naturally gifted athlete, but has no clue of her past. In these complicated circumstances, she encounters a reluctant hero Arjun, who shelters her from a tragedy, which shook her entire life.
