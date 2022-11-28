Rakesh Roshan makes a rare appearance on TV with brother Rajesh Roshan

Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running singing reality show that has been ruling the hearts of audiences for almost three decades. This weekend the audiences are in for a treat as the Roshan brothers – Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan—will grace the show with their presence.

Rakesh said, “This is the first time I have come to an Indian television show with my brother. When I watched this show and the talented kids singing, I called the team requesting them to invite us to the show. And they were gracious to call us today and let us witness such amazing performances. We would like to come here again and again and listen to these kids sing!”