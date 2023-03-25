Rakesh Roshan reveals how Hrithik Roshan got into films

Indian Idol: Season 13 will air the Rakesh Roshan Special episode this week. Roshan, who has given Bollywood some of its most iconic hits as well as foot-tapping chartbusters, takes a trip down memory lane as he is regaled by the performances of the top six contestants.

Roshan compliments Bidipta Chakraborty on her performances of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Tanhai Tanha. Bidipta then professes her admiration for his son, Hrithik Roshan.

“When Hrithik was in college, he had two options: either pursue further studies overseas or assist me in making movies,” Roshan says.

“The decision was left entirely to him, and he ultimately chose to work as my assistant. My intention was for him to go through the same difficulties that I did and learn from them,” he adds.