Rakhi Sawant missed her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani on the sets of Bigg Buzz

Voot launched a new show titled Bigg Buzz on Sunday (October 9), which was hosted by Krushna Abhishek. This week’s special guest was Rakhi Sawant. During the shoot, Rakhi missed her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani as he was in Dubai. To make sure he did not miss out on the fun, she video-called him from the sets, so that he could be present with her at least virtually!

Says Rakhi, “I was missing him a lot during the shoot and since he’s in Dubai, I couldn’t bring him to the sets. He has always been around while I’m shooting, but this time he wasn’t so I decided to video call him and also make him meet my friends, Krushna and Kashmera, on the sets of Bigg Buzz.”