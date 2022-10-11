Rakhi Sawant missed her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani on the sets of Bigg Buzz

Voot launched a new show titled Bigg Buzz on Sunday (October 9), which was hosted by Krushna Abhishek. This week’s special guest was Rakhi Sawant. During the shoot, Rakhi missed her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani as he was in Dubai. To make sure he did not miss out on the fun, she video-called him from the sets, so that he could be present with her at least virtually!
Says Rakhi, “I was missing him a lot during the shoot and since he’s in Dubai, I couldn’t bring him to the sets. He has always been around while I’m shooting, but this time he wasn’t so I decided to video call him and also make him meet my friends, Krushna and Kashmera, on the sets of Bigg Buzz.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP