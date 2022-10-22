Rakshaday Everyday is making a buzz internationally

Soorma producer Deepak Singh has recently penned down an emotional story on brother-sister bonding.
The short film is titled Rakshaday Everyday and has been making a buzz internationally. It has been submitted for many global film festivals like Hainan International Film Festival, Lit Off International Film Festival Paris, Toronto Indie Shorts Film Festival, New York Indian Film festival, Shanghai Short Film Festival, Hollywood Shortfest, and Sundance International Film Festival. Unlike societal norms, the short film depicts how a sister is also capable of taking care of her brother.
Deepak Singh says, “Raksha Bandhan is a popular festival in India, and it is believed that the rakhi is a symbol of protection. I wanted to break through the traditional belief that only brothers are capable of taking care of their sisters. In this film, we have showcased a very different aspect of the relationship.” The short film stars Kaajal Jain, Tapan Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha and Hirdeyjeet Singh.
Tribune Shorts
