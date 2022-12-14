Ram Charan, wife Upasana expecting first child

South Indian superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child. Well, it looks like 2023 will undoubtedly be a particularly memorable year for Ram Charan and the entire Konidela family. The Konidela family has also released a formal statement in this regard.
Ram Charan’s father, superstar Chiranjeevi, took to Twitter to share the announcement. The announcement reads — “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni.” Ram Charan and Upasana recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy.
