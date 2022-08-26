Raman Dhagga on shooting in Chandigarh for his show

Raman Dhagga plays the role of Rupi Sandhu in Dreamiyata Production’s Udaariyaan. The production house belongs to actor couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Raman is enjoying shooting for the show in Chandigarh. He says, “It’s been a year-and-six-months of shooting Udaariyan in Chandigarh and the feeling has been wonderful. I am from Ludhiana. But, for the past five years I’ve been living in Mohali. My family is in Ludhiana. It’s obvious that I miss them. But at the same time our Dreamiyata team makes me feel at home and with all the love coming our way, it makes me feel proud.”

Udaariyaan has a youthful flavour to it. The show highlights the people of North India, especially the Punjabis, and their likes and dislikes. Raman adds, “Every person in Punjab thinks of going to Canada. The story and issues keep on changing but the concept of sending kids to Canada is very real. Maybe this is why people are loving this show.”