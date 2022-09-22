Ranbir Kumar pays tribute to Nida Fazli

Tribune News Service

Singer Ranbir Kumar has released an album of ghazals, titled Izhaar, to pay tributes to renowned Urdu poet Nida Fazli.

The album includes a ghazal written by Fazli. The album also includes ghazals written by famous Urdu poets Rajender Nath Rahbar and Mosin Ali Arzoo. The album features another singer Pooja which has sung a duet with Ranbir.