Ranchi's Rahul Bhagat wins the inaugural season of Amazon miniTV's Hip Hop India

Amazon miniTV’s dance reality show Hip Hop India saw a spectacular finale and Ranchi’s Rahul Bhagat won the inaugural season in a close finish. The reality show was a dance marathon, with rappers Badshaah and Raftaar adding glitter to the stage with their swag avatars. Judged by dance masters Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, Hip Hop India witnessed the greatest battle amid incredibly talented artistes from all over India.

The 21-year-old Rahul defeated two other finalists — dancing crew UGH, and the energetic duo Divyam and Darshan — to clinch the trophy. He took home a brand new Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition and the Hip-Hop India Championship belt for his victorious performance.

Judge Remo D’souza said, “Rahul is India’s hip hop dancing prodigy. I am elated to see him lifting the trophy. His talent and unwavering passion will be a source of inspiration to the nation.”

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi said, “We all embarked on this exciting dance journey, to find India’s next hip hop sensation and I couldn’t be happier that Rahul has bagged top honors.”

