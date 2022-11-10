Range of emotion

Tribune News Service

Influenced by rapper Tupac Shakur, electrical engineer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala touched dizzying heights of fame within the short span of six years of his musical career. A gangster rap, So High (2017), won him recognition and audience love alike, followed by Issa Jatt, It’s All About You, Just Listen and Warning Shots.

Right from raising social, poltical issues to a tribute song to his mother Dear Mama, Sidhu had a brief stint of politics. He brought gangster rap to Punjabi music. His lyrics are said to be intelligent and even profound. Bloodlust and Regret are good examples of the range of genres that he used to work on. Both these songs sit on opposite ends of the spectrum. People close to him have shared that unlike his on-screen persona, Sidhu was a humble person.

Chartbusters

Jatt Oss Pind Tu Belong Karda/ Ho Jithe Banda Maar Ke Kasoor Puchde were the lyrics of Sidhu’s first song G Wagon. Music by Deep Jandu, it was a nod to Canada where he went to study.

Tochan with feat. Byg Byrd, also written by Sidhu, was a tribute to his village life.

So High became a youth anthem. A gangster rap, this number was loved globally.

Same Beef, his collaboration with Bohemia by YRF Digital in association with Saga Music, talked of staying ‘real’ through success.

Song 295 in June 2021 made him the first Punjabi artiste to enter Billboard Global 200 chart. The views of this song shot up due to the co-incidence of his death on 29th May (295).

Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi exemplifies the proposition of women in Punjabi culture. Jeone Morh was a famous dacoit. The song talks about a strong headed woman who fears none.

Though Sidhu’s songs have continued to play in gyms and gatherings, none of the umpteenth tribute songs on Sidhu Moosewala by other singers got any attention. His two films — Yes I Am Student and Moosa Jatt – that released in 2021 talked of struggle of international students and land mafia respectively.

Trending now

Vaar is #1 trending for music on YouTube till Wednesday evening. A Twitter user Yahudi King shared a rather slow version after his parents released the song on Gurpurab. He captioned the audio post, “This was the Orginal Vaar by Sidhu that I produced when he was in Surrey. #SidhuMooseWala”. The audio has got 36.9k views.

Upcoming songs

Reportedly, in the upcoming songs pre-recorded in Sidhu Moosewala’s voice, chances are that Sidhu’s family will drop the songs first which have been leaked online. As for the other songs, the plan is to drop them in due time with some gap between the releases. Two unnamed songs which have been leaked are—Sade na di goli mithiye kidy chamber ch chadhi hoyi e and Je menu mil ge tan tussin baksheyo na. Sidhu Moosewala recorded a couple of numbers before his untimely death. His collaboration with British music producer Steel Banglez, Rebirth, is likely to be released in November this year.