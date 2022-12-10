Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway to release in cinemas on March 3

The Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is finally going to release in cinemas on March 3, 2023. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by a true story. An official statement from the makers stated, “The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.”

When Rani had completed the shoot of the movie in October last year, she had said, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film. I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios, and director Ashima Chibber, and I’m hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept.” — TMS