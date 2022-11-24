Ranjeet delighted for son Jeeva’s acting debut

Veteran actor Ranjeet is delighted to see his son Jeeva making his acting debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Expressing his joy at the development, Ranjeet shared Jeeva’s picture from the film on Instagram and said, “Mera beta abhi Govinda ke bade problem ka beta! What a surprise! Good luck @shashankkhaitan ... love you @just_jeeva.”

Jeeva

To this, Jeeva replied, “@ranjeetthegoli don’t ever worry! I promise that I will first and forever be your problem…Exclusively.” He also wrote, “It feels surreal. This is actually happening. Govinda Naam Mera is a fantastic entertainer for everyone and it features some of the best talent our industry has to offer. It’s an absolute blessing to be part of a Shashank Kaithan-directorial in a Dharma Production. This journey gave me the rare opportunity to absorb invaluable experience from the best of our industry.”— TMS