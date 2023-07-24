Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt light up Bareilly’s iconic JhumkaChowk

ANI

As Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their next release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the duo recently turned the spotlight towards themselves with their colourful avatar at Bareilly’s iconic Jhumka Chowk.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Dharma Production dropped a picture and wrote, “Rocky finally found Rani’s jhumka at Bareilly! Thank you for the warmest welcome, this is what you call iconic! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas this Friday.” The Gully Boy co-stars arrived in Bareilly and strolled effortlessly hand in hand, all while their song What Jhumka played in the background, adding to the joyous ambience.

Alia channelled her character Rani, who wears stunning sarees in the film, for the occasion. She opted for a beautiful yellow saree and elevated her look with minimal make-up. Ranveer, on the other hand, left everyone drooling with his dapper look in all black outfit. His cool hairdo amped up his style quotient.

