Ranveer Singh gets UAE Golden Visa

Ranveer Singh has been awarded UAE Golden Visas by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, handed Ranveer the prestigious 10-year residence visa at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Upon receiving the UAE Golden Visa, Ranveer Singh said, “My family and I are honoured to receive our UAE Golden Visas right here on Yas Island and I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism for this privilege. As the Island’s brand ambassador, I hope to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh recently visited the India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai. Talking about the Indian film industry, Ranveer Singh said, “We are on the cusp of achieving a major milestone. The stories that India tells in the form of films can travel the world and connect with the audience. We have the ability to create content that resonates with people, transcends cultures and boundaries. Our films are also important for the Indian diaspora across the world as it brings them closer to their country.”