Rapper Blueface was taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident at a Los Angeles boxing facility

Blueface, 26, was practising for a boxing contest in October at the time of the incident on Wednesday at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym on Reseda Boulevard. Blueface took to his Instagram stories and said that he would be unable to compete on October 14. “Today, some random person stabbed me. Won’t recover quickly.”
The moments leading up to the stabbing incident are captured on security footage that was uploaded to his Instagram feed. Earlier, the Thotiana rapper was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, using a deadly weapon, and firing a gun into an occupied building, vehicle, or craft, according a report. Later, he was freed after posting $50,000 bail.
