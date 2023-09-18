Rapper Cardi B says she pays no attention to trolls on social media

IANS

Rapper Cardi B says she is being a “grown-up” by not biting back as much on social media. The WAP hit-maker added she is “getting better” at not biting back whenever she is criticised online because she feels like a proper adult now she is in her thirties.

The mother-of-two was asked if she cares less about the hate she gets on apps like X and Instagram and Cardi replied, “Way less now. I am getting better. It doesn’t really affect me.”

The rapper said, “But you know what, I have to grow up, I just can’t react anymore. Because I could go all day long as I am good at cracking jokes and hitting back. Earlier I was like let me go through your photos and give you the taste of your own medicine... but no... I’m a grown-up now.” The Bongos star, who has kids, Kulture, five, and Wave, two, with husband Offset, previously insisted she won’t bite her lip on social media and will continue to speak her mind online. In 2021, whilst bemoaning criticism of US President Joe Biden, she wrote on X: “How they trying to impeach Biden already? This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be.”

Cardi was subsequently told to “stay in (her) lane” and avoid speaking about politics on social media. In response, the outspoken star explained, “This is my lane. I’m an American that pays taxes right? Are you a politician?.... No! Sooo how is this your land more than mine?” Prior to that, Cardi hit out at Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor as the US President. .

