Rapper Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan at Texas concert

IANS

Canadian rapper Drake’s gesture at his recent concert is winning hearts. The rapper helped out yet another fan by granting their wish at his concert in San Antonio, Texas as a part of his It’s All a Blur tour.

In a video shared on X, Drake struck up a conversation with a female fan in the crowd, who was holding up a poster that said “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” The poster was a nod to the track off his latest album For All the Dogs, which features Sexyy Red and SZA.

Drake then offered the fan a gift, as he said amid roaring applause, “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

The First Person Shooter rapper has made something of a habit of offering generous gifts to fans in his audiences over the last six months.

In August, he walked on stage in Los Angeles with a pink Hermes Birkin bag and scanned the crowd for a lucky recipient. “Drake ain’t cheap”, he told the audience before pointing at someone in the audience and handing them the designer purse, which costs between $10,000 and $30,000.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada