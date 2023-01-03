Rapper Gangsta Boo passes away

Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, passed away. She was 43. Boo, whose birth name was Lola Mitchell, was found dead around 4 pm on Sunday afternoon. Boo’s death was confirmed by a representative. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

A product of the Dirty South School of hip-hop in the 1990s, Boo’s edgy raps made her an energetic Memphis counterpart to Philadelphia rapper Eve, Brooklyn’s Lil Kim and Miami’s Trina. Like those female rappers, Boo’s start came with a prominent regional crew - Three 6 Mafia, founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J and Lord Infamous - with whom she recorded a handful of studio albums.—IANS