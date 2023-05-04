Rapper GD 47 releases his new song Mic Naal

Punjab-born rapper GD47, who gained fame after his appearance on MTV Hustle 2.0, has just released a new song titled Mic Naal in collaboration with Punjabi underground emcee H$. For GD47, the recording studio is a therapeutic escape where he can express his emotions freely. Through his music, he hopes to inspire others to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams with determination and passion.

He said, “This track is close to my heart; I hope my fans will love this song and connect with it like they did with my previous ones. I am thankful to Def Jam India for their unwavering support and belief in my music. I am excited to see how my fans react to Mic Naal and can’t wait to share more music with them in the future.”