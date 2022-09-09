Rashami goes eco-friendly with her Lord Ganesha idol

Rashami Desai’s Ganpati idol, made of clay, looked like a piece of art. What made it even more lovable was the zero harm that it caused to the environment.

The actress says, “After two years of celebrating the festival at home or on a much smaller scale, the preparations for this year’s Ganpati festival are on the higher scale. But the important thing to keep in mind is not harming the environment with our celebrations.”

She continues, “Making the murti out of purematti or clay, we made sure to do our part for nature. Also, it was really special as it was made specifically for us and that’s what set it apart.”