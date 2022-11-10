Rashmika Mandana opens up about negativity and hatred

Rashmika Mandana has been witnessing a steady upward graph in her career but with great adulation also comes negativity. The actress recently opened up about being at the receiving end of hatred and trolling, in her recent social media post.

Taking to her Instagram, the Pushpa: The Rise actress shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask while she sits in a boat surrounded by serene waters.

She shared a long note in the caption opening up about her state of mind and how does negativity affect her.

She started off her note by writing, “Hi so...A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now, and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself - something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there (sic)”.

She further mentioned that she is aware that an actor’s life comes with a lot of appreciation and unwarranted hatred, “I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price- I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of.” Rashmika concluded, “That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I’ve been receiving from the rest of you.” —IANS