Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at IPL 2023 opening ceremony

The BCCI has invited several Bollywood stars to mark their presence at the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will perform on the opening night. It is the 16th season of the cricket franchise and the opening ceremony will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. For more than four years, due to Covid, the opening ceremony wasn’t a part of the event. Apart from them, Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff are also slated to perform.

A senior BCCI official shared, “There will be an opening ceremony on March 31, but a short one. As the home and away format returns, we felt it was necessary to welcome back the home crowd with a ceremony.”