Rasika Dugal hints at the release of Mirzapur Season 3

Rasika Dugal, known for her outstanding portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the popular show Mirzapur, has hinted at the release of Season 3. This exciting revelation coincides with the third anniversary of the release of Season 2, which first aired on October 23, 2020.
In a recent Instagram post, Rasika Dugal dropped a hint by sharing a clip from the show. In the video, she can be seen talking on the phone, saying, “Jaldi karenge thik hai Mirzapur 3 ka release... risk nahi le sakte,” which translates to, “We will release Mirzapur 3 soon, can’t take risk anymore”
Rasika has wrapped up Season 3 and was recently also seen dubbing for the same.
In addition to Mirzapur Season 3, Rasika will reprise her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of acclaimed series Delhi Crime. Her upcoming projects also include Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Fairy Folk, Little Thomas, among others.
