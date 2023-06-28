Rasika Dugal’s new look for the upcoming series

Rasika Dugal recently unveiled a new look, including a fresh hairstyle, for the character she is currently shooting for.

On social media, Rasika shared her look. Her new hairstyle is a part of creating her character for the new show.

Alongside her new look, Rasika has an exciting lineup of projects set to release this year, including the supernatural thriller Adhura for Amazon Prime, Spike: Sports Drama, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller, Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy, and Little Thomas: Dramedy.

She will also reprise her roles as Neeti Singh in the third season of the critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime and Beena Tripathi in the third season of Mirzapur.