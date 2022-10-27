Ratan Rajput, who was last seen in the show SantoshiMaa, opens up on how she was under depression and decided to focus on her well-being

Ratan Rajput, who was last seen in the show Santoshi Maa, has been missing from the telly world after her dad passed away in 2018. The actress opened up on how she was under depression and decided to focus on her well-being. After coming out of the casting couch ordeal, Ratan’s dad passed away due to which she fell into depression. During a recent interaction, Ratan said she did not feel like taking medicines. Depression, according to her, did not only mean crying or having mood swings.
Ratan wanted to study psychology to understand the topic of depression, apart from consulting psychologists about her condition. The actress also started travelling and exploring village life. She had left Mumbai for some time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...