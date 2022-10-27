Ratan Rajput, who was last seen in the show SantoshiMaa, opens up on how she was under depression and decided to focus on her well-being

Ratan Rajput, who was last seen in the show Santoshi Maa, has been missing from the telly world after her dad passed away in 2018. The actress opened up on how she was under depression and decided to focus on her well-being. After coming out of the casting couch ordeal, Ratan’s dad passed away due to which she fell into depression. During a recent interaction, Ratan said she did not feel like taking medicines. Depression, according to her, did not only mean crying or having mood swings.

Ratan wanted to study psychology to understand the topic of depression, apart from consulting psychologists about her condition. The actress also started travelling and exploring village life. She had left Mumbai for some time.