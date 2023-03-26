Ravie Dubey on meeting Sri Sri Ravishankar

Actor Ravie Dubey met global humanitarian Sri Sri Ravishankar recently. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the memorable experience. Ravie wrote, “An unforgettable meeting with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji...Deepest gratitude to my dear friends #mahaveerjain ji and @neetumahaveerjain ji for making this possible.” Ravie looked absolutely engrossed in a deep discussion with the leader.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...
Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits
The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’