Sumeet Vyas hails 'Aar YaPaar' as the most thrilling show he has been part of

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their new Hotstar Specials—Aar Ya Paar, a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. Actor Sumeet Vyas indeed enjoyed working on Aar Ya Paar.

Sumeet shared, “It’s an action-packed show. It’s very raw and it’s genuinely the most thrilling show I’ve ever been a part of. It is one of the most exciting shows on the internet right now, in India especially. The viewers can expect a spine-chilling thriller and at the same time a very humane story. It’s a very radical and risky story but kudos to Disney+ Hotstar for believing in the show.”

The action-drama series releases on December 30 on OTT.