Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are the first guests on upcoming talk show, By Invite Only

Amazon miniTV announces its upcoming Gen-Z chat show By Invite Only. It will go live on the streaming service on February 14. The first guests to appear on the show are Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber.
By Invite Only is all about heart-to-heart conversations, fun games, and great performances by upcoming independent artistes for the celebrity guests appearing on the show. The guests will also win prizes for their fans.
