Justin Bieber set for India tour, will perform in Delhi on October 18

Here comes good news for all Justin Bieber fans! The singer is bringing his Justice World Tour to India. Marking his second time in the country, he will be performing in Delhi on October 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The stadium is large enough to hold 1,00,000 people.

The pre-sale begins on June 2. Bieber, who is popular for his tracks such as Baby, Sorry, Ghost and Lonely, will travel around over 30 countries and perform more than 125 shows between May 2022 and March 2023.