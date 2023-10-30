Redefining moment: Ronit Roy believes Kasautii Zindagi Kay gave his career a real boost

ANI

It was a nostalgic Sunday for actor Ronit Roy as his iconic TV serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay clocked 22 years.

On working in the show and becoming a household name with his role of Mr Bajaj, Ronit wrote on Instagram, “22 years of Kasautii Zindagi Kay. A show that redefined my career and life. I thank my fans for the undying love. I thank the entire cast and crew of KZK. Thank you @ektarkapoor for making me the iconic Mr Bajaj.”

Kasautii Zindagi Kay aired from October 29, 2001 to February 28, 2008, and was among the most viewed shows of the time. Besides Ronit, the show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Urvashi Dholakia. A reboot of the show, titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was aired on Star Plus from 2018 to 2020, but with a new cast. It featured Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes.

#Instagram