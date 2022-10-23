Rediscover faith with Amish Tripathi

Discovery’s new docu-series The Journey of India will feature renowned Indian author Amish Tripathi in its third episode which will air on Monday (October 24).

In the episode we’ll see stories of faith from across the country - an arduous trek as a part of a pilgrimage to Kedarnath, experience the life of a pilgrim in Bodhgaya, understand the tenets of “seva” or “service” integral to the Sikhs, celebrate Easter against the backdrop of the Goan sunset and immerse in the beauty of a Ramadan feast.

Recounting his experience on the show, Amish said, “India is the only pre-bronze age culture that is still alive. And it has always been driven by an urge to explore spiritual answers and wisdom. Dharma in essence is an endless seeking of the sustainable and balanced. It is no surprise then, that our land is a beautiful efflorescence of a diverse array of religions. It is a pleasure to celebrate this unique characteristic gifted to India, a virtue rarely seen in other lands. My gratitude to Warner Bros Discovery for this ethereal opportunity.”