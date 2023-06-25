Reena Kapoor remembers her engagement day

Star Bharat’s Ashao Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se narrates the stories of women in society, especially those who are widows. Actress Reena Kapoor plays the character of Bhavna in the show. While shooting for a particular proposal scene, Reena remembered an incident from her personal life.

She says, “I have a funny memory of my engagement ring. I am a little practical, but my husband is romantic. I had an arranged marriage, and when we both had to buy rings for each other, the discussion started on what size and design to buy, so I said, instead of getting stuck in these rounds, my husband should buy his ring from Delhi and I’ll buy mine from Mumbai, and we will wear them on the day of engagement. After our conversation, we called each other the next morning and thought it would be really awkward for us to buy our own rings.”

Since then, she has never taken her ring off. She adds, “Even if I am shooting a scene, I somehow hide it well.”