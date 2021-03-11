Neil Patrick Harris tenders apology for mocking Amy Winehouse after her death 11 years ago

Reacting to the criticism of a resurfaced image from a Halloween party he hosted in 2011, which included a buffet platter made to look like the corpse of Amy Winehouse, How I Met Your Mother and Gone Girl star Neil Patrick Harris has apologised for his actions in the past.

Winehouse, a genre-defining jazz vocalist and songwriter, died on July 23, 2011 at the age of 27. Harris and his husband, David Burtka, hosted a party with a platter that featured a gruesome fake corpse with a cigarette hanging out of its mouth alongside a note that read, “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.” Below that, the note detailed what was included in the platter: “Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.” On Monday, Harris wrote in a statement that the act was “regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now.”—IANS