Season 3 of Please Find Attached promises triple entertainment

After garnering love and appreciation from audiences with the cute, innocent story of Shaurya and Sanya, Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of the third season of Please Find Attached.

Directed by Mandar Kurundkar, the series features talented actors Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh reprising the lead roles. The first episode, from the third season of the 5-part show, will premiere on August 24 with a new episode releasing every Wednesday.

The first two seasons of Please Find Attached made Shaurya and Sanya quite the synonyms of office romance, as they won hearts with their girl/boy-next-door demeanors and highly relatable characters.

Navigating through the different phases of their relationship, they eventually learn to support and complement each other personally and professionally. The latest season promises to triple the entertainment, as these heartthrobs learn to strike the work-life balance.