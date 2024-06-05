Sumedha Sharma

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, who contested the elections on a Congress ticket from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, gave one of the biggest fights to the contenders in Haryana. Taking on five-time MP, BJP’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, Babbar, who himself is a five-time Parliamentarian, put up a tough fight.

“We duly respect the mandate of people because that’s democracy. However, I am humbled and grateful for the love and support Gurugram has given me. I was here for 20-odd days and while politicians cried hoarse calling me an outsider, people gave me full support and love. I may have lost the election, but not my connection with Gurugram. I will keep serving the people and always be available for them,” said Babbar.

Babbar is a three-time Lok Sabha member and two-time Rajya Sabha member. Called by many names like a ‘surprise’ candidate, ‘entertainment package’ , ‘outsider’ and ‘scapegoat’, Babbar emerged as ‘master stroke’ of the Congress that gave the BJP a run for their money in their most secure seat. With a campaign supported by his daughter Juhi Babbar, son-in-law and popular TV actor Anup Soni, and his son Prateik Babbar, Raj Babbar brought the star quotient to the millennium city but his attempt will be best remembered for excellent door-to-door campaign. This was Babbar’s political debut in Haryana and he left an everlasting mark.

He previously faced defeat in the 2019 election as a Congress candidate from Fatehpur Sikri against BJP’s Raj Kumar Chahar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Gurugram #Lok Sabha