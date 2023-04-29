Resurrecting Shakereh Khaleeli

Amazon Original Dancing on the Grave, the docu-series revisits the sudden disappearance and gruesome murder of Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazie), a wealthy heiress from a respected family in Bangalore. She disappeared in 1991 and was later discovered buried alive in a wooden casket in her own house.

Directed by Patrick Graham, the investigative unscripted series delves deep into the case and presents it in a well-balanced manner. The docu-series is gripping to the core and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Here are some interesting pictures that will quickly take you through the life of Shakereh.

Her second husband Swami Shraddananda was apprehended in 1994, following the discovery of Khaleeli’s remains. If you love watching true crime series and want to know about Shakereh Khaleeli’s mysterious murder in detail, then you should definitely binge-watch Dancing On The Grave streaming now on Prime Video.