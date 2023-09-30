Retail therapy for Hugh Jackman!

IANS

The Prestige star Hugh Jackman treated himself to some new books, as he enjoyed some retail therapy amid his split from Deborra-Lee Furness. The 54-year-old star decided to hit the shops in Manhattan on Thursday and was pictured heading home from his solo outing. Hugh seemed to be in good spirits as he carried a large shopping bag.

The actor decided on a very stylish look, wearing a burnt orange long sleeve jumper over a white t-shirt. He also opted for a pair of denim jeans and brown suede boots. He covered his face with a pair of dark sunglasses and was at one point seen with AirPods in his ears. Hugh had his bushy grey beard carefully styled and wore his hair in a small quiff.

His outing comes after fans were left shocked when he announced his split from wife Deborra-Lee. In a joint statement, the former couple said: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”