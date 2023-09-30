Retail therapy for Hugh Jackman!

The Prestige star Hugh Jackman treated himself to some new books, as he enjoyed some retail therapy amid his split from Deborra-Lee Furness. The 54-year-old star decided to hit the shops in Manhattan on Thursday and was pictured heading home from his solo outing. Hugh seemed to be in good spirits as he carried a large shopping bag.
The actor decided on a very stylish look, wearing a burnt orange long sleeve jumper over a white t-shirt. He also opted for a pair of denim jeans and brown suede boots. He covered his face with a pair of dark sunglasses and was at one point seen with AirPods in his ears. Hugh had his bushy grey beard carefully styled and wore his hair in a small quiff.
His outing comes after fans were left shocked when he announced his split from wife Deborra-Lee. In a joint statement, the former couple said: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar
Blinken asks India to join Canadian investigation