Retro queen: Here's Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati

In 2021, Shilpa Shetty made a comeback to the big screen with Hungama 2 and since then there has been no looking back. On Wednesday (March 22), the makers of Druva Sarja’s ambitious film KD-The Devil announced a new entrant in the film —Shilpa Shetty. She will be essaying the role of Satyavati.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty shared the poster of her look from KD-The Devil. She looks like a retro queen in the poster. The actress can be seen wearing a white coloured saree with red polka dots on it with a black border. She has paired the saree with a red coloured blouse. She completed her look with big black sunglasses and an animal print handbag. While details are under wraps at the moment, the period action entertainer is said to be based on actual events that took place in Bangalore during the 1970s. The pan-Indian multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.