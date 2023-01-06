Prime Video releases trailer for Season 2 of Hunters

Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for the second and final season of Hunters, premiering on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 13.

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must get back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America.

Meanwhile, a look at the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters. Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters, alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin.

In celebration of the season, Hunters released an official six-episode companion podcast series, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance.