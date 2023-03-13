Revathi Pillai wants to play a psycho killer

Amazon miniTV premiered its star-studded series Jab We Matched recently. The anthology series featured popular and well-known actors — Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai. The four-episode series explores four diverse and unique stories, depicting how people have different perceptions regarding new-age dating.
During a candid conversation, Revathi Pillai, who is the lead of Formula Sheet, shares, “Apart from innocent childhood romance, I think all kinds of genres are what I am looking to explore. I think now it’s time for me to up my game. And do even more challenging roles. People usually see me as the girl-next-door, but I am hoping that someone will give me a role like that of a psycho killer or a murderer or something along those lines. I mean why not! I would definitely want to explore and am definitely looking forward.”
