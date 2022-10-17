Sreejita De on Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's budding relationship

This week’s special guest in Bigg Buzz on Voot is Sreejita De as she is the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

In the show, she shared a great bond with Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. When asked about an inside gossip of the house, she revealed that there’s a possible love angle happening between the two but it probably wouldn’t last long.

Talking about the same, she said, “I share a very strong bond with Gautam and Soundarya. I’m going to miss them.”

Sreejita De added, “I believe Gautam is one of the most genuine people in the house. From what I’ve seen in the house their budding relationship is not a strategy. But, I don’t think their relationship will go further as both of them are very different from each other but you never know because Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”