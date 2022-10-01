Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal formalised their union two-and-a-half years ago, and are now celebrating with friends and family. The wedding festivities kicked off in Delhi on Friday (September 30) and the images are out! While Richa looks stunning in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra, Ali is seen in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. — TMS
