Ridhi Dogra talks about Badtameez Dil

Amazon MiniTV’s latest rom-com, Badtameez Dil, depicts an unconventional tale of two completely opposite individuals who fall head over heels for each other. Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra play the lead roles in this series.

Ridhi Dogra says, “The plot is the real star of the show. The timeline is so refreshing. Also, this show doesn’t just talk about the hero and heroine. There is a love story every character is going through, and it’s telling so much about the world we live in.”

On sharing a very distinctive relationship with her co-stars, Ridhi says, “We all got along very well. I would say a huge part of that would be Mukesh Chabra’s casting. Everyone who was part of the show belonged to it. We had a blast shooting, and even after packing up every day. It was very special. A memory I will cherish forever.”