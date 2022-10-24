Ridhi making waves with Therapist

The short film Therapist, starring actress Ridhi Dogra, is currently streaming on MX Player. Vishad Tiwari is the writer and director. The principal character is focused on the breakdown of law and order in the country. The lead character is essayed by Asur star, actress Ridhi Dogra. The actress shares, “As a woman, this role was incredibly liberating for me and the greatest part was, we were filming at the time when #Metoo had just started. Being able to play such a powerful character made me feel empowered.”

Talking about the topic, director Vishad Tiwari adds, “We read and watch the news about women being harassed and raped, but there doesn’t seem to be a solution to the problem. Women still appear to be in danger in our society. The primary goal of this narrative is to shed light on the current issue that our nation is dealing with.” -— TMS