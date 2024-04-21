Rihanna talks about her upcoming album

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna has given fans another sneak peek into her highly anticipated upcoming album, teasing that the new songs she’s been crafting are “so good.”
“I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of. Yeah, really,” Rihanna exclaimed, hinting at the quality of the tracks she’s been working on.
She further revealed that her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, shares her enthusiasm for the new music, adding, “Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who is going to use what because it’s so good.”
However, when asked about the album’s release date, Rihanna said, “I wanna know, too.” Her latest remarks come amidst mounting anticipation from her devoted fanbase.
