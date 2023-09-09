RIP, Marimuthu: Tamil actor-director G. Marimuthu passes away at 56

IANS

Filmmaker and actor G. Marimuthu, best known for his work in the Tamil film industry, with films such as Pulluval and Kannum Kannum, to his credit has passed away at the age of 56, due to cardiac arrest.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, posted a black and white picture of the director and captioned it as “RIP G. Marimuthu.” Actor Shanthnu wrote: “Shocking to hear about this. Of late I’ve been following a lot of his work. RIP, sir, condolences to his family”. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted: “So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of Marimuthu... gone

so soon. Condolences to his family.”

The director was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Jailer. Indian 2, where he finished all his scenes, is his last film, and will be released later.