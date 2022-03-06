Veteran actor Mitchell Ryan dies at 88

Dark Shadows’ actor Mitchell Ryan passed away on Friday in Los Angeles. The actor, who was 88 years old, is also known for his work in Dharma & Greg, and movies like Magnum Force and High Plains Drifter.
Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her co-star’s death in a Facebook post. She wrote, “I cherish warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago
Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases
Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI