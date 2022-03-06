Veteran actor Mitchell Ryan dies at 88

Dark Shadows’ actor Mitchell Ryan passed away on Friday in Los Angeles. The actor, who was 88 years old, is also known for his work in Dharma & Greg, and movies like Magnum Force and High Plains Drifter.

Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her co-star’s death in a Facebook post. She wrote, “I cherish warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” — IANS