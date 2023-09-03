RIP, Shivaji

IANS

Veteran Tamil actor and comedian RS Shivaji, who was last seen in the Yogi Babu-starrer Luckyman, released on September 1, and was known for his work in the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, died at the age of 66 in Chennai on Friday.

Born in Chennai in 1956 to actor M.R. Santhanam, RS Shivaji predominantly worked in Tamil cinema and had frequent collaborations with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and his production house Raaj Kamal Films International. The cause of his death could not be ascertained as yet.